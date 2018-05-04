Friday, May 4:

Armed Forces Day Parade: Market Street will be closed from East 12th Street to ML King Blvd on Friday, May 4 from 8:30 am until 11:30 am for the Armed Forces Day Parade formation set-up.

Market Street will be closed from East 12th Street to East 3rd Street, with all intersections between (11th, 10th, ML King, 8th, 7th, 6th, 5th, and 4th Streets) closed between Broad & Cherry Streets from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon for the Armed Forces Day Parade.

Nightfall: Market Street will be closed from East 8th Street to East 10th Street, and ML King Blvd will be closed from Broad Street to Georgia Avenue from 5:30 pm until 12:00 midnight for Nightfall. These closures will be in effect each Friday night from May 4 through August 31 (omitting June 8 and 15).

Friday, May 4 through Saturday, May 5:

Latin Festival 2018: Union Avenue from Redemption Church to South Willow Street, South Beech Street from Union Avenue to Kirby Avenue, and Kirby Avenue from South Beech Street to South Willow Street will be closed from Friday, May 4 at 1:00 pm until Saturday at 5:00 pm for Latin Festival 2018.

Gran Fondo Hincapie Chattanooga: East 10th Street from Georgia Avenue to Houston Street, Lindsay Street from ML King Blvd to East 11th Street, Custom Street between Lindsay and Columbia Street, and both Columbia & Newby Streets from East 10th Street to East 11th Street will be closed from Friday at 3:00 pm until Saturday at 6:00 pm for the Gran Fondo Hincapie setup and bike event.

Saturday, May 5:

Gran Fondo Hincapie bike ride: Cyclists will be escorted by CPD officers at 7:45 am on Saturday, May 5 on West 10th Street to Broad Street, Broad Street to Cummings Highway, and cyclists will ride with traffic continuing through Tiftonia to Black Creek and Jasper and Marion County. Cyclists will return riding with traffic through Tiftonia around the base of Lookout Mtn to Broad Street, using a closed lane on Cummings Highway, and continuing north on Broad Street, right (east) onto West 33rd Street, left (north) onto Alton Park Blvd/Market Street, right (east) onto West 12th Street/Houston Street, then west (left) on East 10th Street. The event will begin at 7:45 am and continue until 4:00 pm on Saturday, May 5. Please watch for cyclists in these areas and travel with caution.

Market Street Mile: The right, curb lane of Market Street from Aquarium Way to West 8th Street and the right, curb lane of Broad Street from West 8th to Aquarium Way, and all of West 8th Street between Market to Broad, will be closed from 6:30 am until 10:30 am on Saturday, May 5 for the 2018 Market Street Mile.

West Village Street Festival: Pine Street between East 7th Street and ML King Blvd, Chestnut Street between West 8th Street and ML King Blvd, and West 8th Street Between Broad Street and Pine Street will be closed from 8:00 am until 12:00 midnight on Saturday, May 5 for the West Village Street Festival.

Bitter Alibi Cinco de Mayo Bash: Houston Street will be closed between East 10th Street and Flynn Street from 6:00 until 12:00 midnight on Saturday, May 5 for the Bitter Alibi Cinco de Mayo Bash.

Weekly Closures

Southside Social Chestnut Street Weekend Closures: Chestnut Street will be closed between West 17th Street and West 19th Street from 7:00 pm to Midnight on Friday and Saturday evenings.

