Good Friday and May the 4th be with you! Today is the day to get stuff in the ground in anticipation of the rain Saturday. We will have clouds increasing through the day, but the rain should hold off. Temps will be in the low to mid 80s. We will also be a little breezy this afternoon with winds from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Tonight, the front will be getting closer, and we may have a stray shower moving over the Cumberland Plateau late tonight into Saturday morning. The rain chance Saturday morning is only about 20%. The rain (and maybe a few non-severe storms) will become more widespread through the afternoon and evening hours. MOST of the rain will fall between 1pm and 7pm, though do allow for a stray shower or two on either side of that time frame. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s Saturday afternoon. Rainfall amounts will range from about 1" on the plateau, to .5" in the TN Valley and NW Georgia, to about .25" in the Blue Ridge.

Sunday will be a great day. The clouds will clear out, and by Sunday afternoon we will be mostly sunny with temps in the mid to upper 70s.

Next week we will settle into a pattern that will see temps ranging from the mid 50s in the morning to the upper 70s in the afternoon. That will be the case each day through at least Thursday.

