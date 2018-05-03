Chattanooga Police are investigating a deadly crash on Dodds Avenue.

The crash happened on Dodds Avenue near East 26th Street. Officers say a car hit the motorcyclist -- who later died. 

Initially the call came into police as a hit and run, because the driver of the car continued through the intersection where the crash happened. She did stop in a safe place where she could pull over the car. 

If you were a witness, you are encouraged to contact police at 698-2525. 

 

 

 