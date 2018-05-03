UPDATE: A man involved in a police chase has now been on the run for more than 24 hours.

Soddy Daisy police say Daniel McDaniel took off when they tried to pull him over. He eventually crashed on Hixson Pike around 2:30 Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Jeff Gann says it all started with a drug bust at a home in Soddy Daisy. He says they already had information possibly linking McDaniel to that home. While they were there, Gann says McDaniel drove up and immediately pulled off. Just moments later, Gann says one of his officers spotted McDaniel leaving a nearby convenience store.

"That’s when one of our officers got behind the truck and activated the emergency equipment and the vehicle failed to yield to the traffic stop itself," said Gann.

Gann says three Soddy Daisy police cars, chased McDaniel in a silver F-150 for about three minutes.

"Had there not been a crash it’s hard to say how long it would’ve lasted."

Dash cam video from one of the three officers captures McDaniel drifting into a grass area and trying to gain control of the truck after turning left onto Soddy Terrace, which turns into Hixson Pike.

"He was staying in his lane up until this one stretch of straight away when he chose to go around a vehicle. Then here comes another vehicle which he attempted to avoid, but they made contact," said Gann.

McDaniel ended up side-swiping the other car, and crashed on the side of Hixson Pike. The other driver was not seriously hurt. Shortly after the crash, McDaniel ran into the woods. Police haven't seen him since.

"We’ve gotten some tips on some people that he had been in contact with in this area. We’re still canvassing the area of concern. At this point we really need the help from the community," said Gann.

This isn't the first time McDaniel has been in trouble with the law. Within the past year, he's been arrested for six violations in Hamilton County, including evading arrest, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.

"I can’t sit here and say that you know he’s no harmful or yes he is harmful. Our biggest concern is that we just want people and our community to be safe," said Gann.

If you know where to find McDaniel or have any information about this case, please call the Soddy Daisy Police Department at 423-332-3577.

He is described as 5'10" tall, 195 pound with red hair and blue eyes. McDaniel has visible tattoos on his neck and was last seen in a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

