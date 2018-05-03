If you're like most people, you spend 6 hours or more staring at a computer screen and hours more looking at the screen of a smartphone.

All of that blue light is supposedly bad for our eyes. But there are special glasses that claim to keep screen time from damaging your sight.

I'm sitting in front of my computer and look at all that blue light hitting my face. If you're staring at that light all day, it's bound to be bad for you.

Now, there are computer glasses. They have an amber, bronze, almost an orange tint to them. Are they really supposed to make a difference?

"It's blocking certain wavelengths more than others," Optometrist Dr. Rick Orgain says.

Dr. Rick Orgain explains the blue light wavelength is shorter than other colors, which is why looking at a screen late in the day could keep you up at night.

"You've got the light rays coming out of whatever you're looking at and the shorter waves seem to penetrate," Dr. Orgain says. "So, they can potentially cause more damage."

Some studies suggest blue light penetrates the lens, cornea and retina, leading to macular degeneration at an earlier age. Dr. Orgain says, without amber colored computer glasses, our brain makes adjustments.

"If you're looking at your computer screen, you find yourself squinting and you are cutting down on how much of this blue light is getting into your eye," Dr. Orgain says.

Kim Stanfield stares at a computer screen as much as anyone.

"You do notice a difference when you put them on," Kim says. "It's not as bright."

Dr. Orgain says the blue light may be why your eyes get tired in the middle of the day, along with something you probably aren't aware you're doing.

"When you're reading, when you're on the computer like this, your brain shuts off your blink reflex, which makes them dry and itchy," Dr. Orgain says.

I've actually been using this pair of amber colored computer glasses for about 6 months and when I went back to my regular glasses, my eyes got sore.

Dr. Orgain says it may not be true for everyone but if you have headaches or itchy eyes at the end of the day, it doesn't hurt to try these.

Fortunately, computer glasses are not very expensive and can be purchased for less than $15.