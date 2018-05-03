A major reorganization is underway in the Hamilton County school system, including the departure of Dr. Don Hall, who joined HCDE as Chief Business officer four months ago. A statement from the school district says Hall "is transitioning to other opportunities."

Brent Eller has been named principal of East Hamilton Middle/High School, replacing retiring Gail Chuy. Eller has been principal of Loftis Middle School since 2012. Prior to that, he was principal of Ooltewah Middle School for three years. East Hamilton is the county's largest school. Mrs. Chuy served as principal for the past six years.

Eller began his career as a social studies teacher at Howard School of Academics and Technology in 1998. He moved to Hixson Middle School in 2002 before becoming an assistant principal at East Ridge Middle School in 2004. He moved to Brown Middle School as assistant principal in 2005 and then Loftis Middle School in 2006. He holds a bachelors of science degree in Education from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a masters of education degree in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Technological University.

Allen Elementary's new principal is Chris Tillett, currently a principal at Lincoln Elementary School in Huntington County, Indiana. Tillett has been a principal since 2004. He was a third-grade teacher before moving into administration. Tillett also served as technology coordinator and webmaster while teaching third-grade. Tillett earned a bachelor’s degree from Anderson University, and he has advanced degrees from Indiana Wesleyan University. He replaces Earlene Weeks, who is retiring.

Rose Odom will assume the principalship at Calvin Donaldson Elementary, replacing Megan Bray who is being reassigned to another position. Odom also comes to Hamilton County Schools with principal experience, having led Memphis College Prep in Memphis, Tennessee since 2016. Before her time in Memphis, Odom worked as a math strategist in Clark County School District in Las Vegas Nevada. She led the faculty at Laura Dearing Elementary to increase student achievement in mathematics from 16th to a 4th place ranking in the district’s performance zone. Odom’s career in the classroom spanned time in Las Vegas, California, and Georgia. Odom has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Pennsylvania State University, and advanced degrees from National University and Western Governor’s University.

Lookout Valley Elementary's new principal is Nikki Bailey, currently principal at Rivermont Elementary. Bailey has served as principal at Rivermont since 2015. Before becoming a principal, she was the assistant principal at East Lake Elementary School, and a literacy coach at Calvin Donaldson Elementary and Lookout Valley Elementary. Bailey spent most of her time as a classroom teacher at Lookout Valley where she taught second-grade and kindergarten. She was also a Title I teacher and reading interventionist at the school. Bailey lives in Lookout Valley, so she is very familiar with the community. Bailey earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a master’s from Trevecca Nazarene University. She replaces Alisan Taylor, who is retiring.

Todd Stinson will move from Signal Mountain Middle/High School to take the reins at Lookout Valley Middle/High. Stinson was previously a principal at Merrol Hyde Magnet School in Hendersonville, Tennessee; a high school instructional coordinator for Sumner County Schools in Gallatin, Tennessee; an assistant principal at Fairview High School in Fairview, Tennessee; and a math teacher and coach in Antioch, Franklin, and Fairview. Stinson earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Middle Tennessee State University and his master’s from Lipscomb University. He replaces Rick Rushworth, who is retiring.

Chrissy Easterly is leaving the principal's post at Ooltewah Middle School is leaving for a central office position (below). New principals at Loftis Middle, Rivermont Elementary, Ooltewah Middle, Alpine Crest, Daisy, Hixson Elementary, Tyner Academy, Westview, Wolftever Creek, and Signal Mountain Middle/High have not yet been announced.

Supt. Dr. Bryan Johnson also announced several major moves at the central office level:

The North River Learning Community will include Allen Elementary, Big Ridge Elementary, Daisy Elementary, Dupont Elementary, Hixson Elementary, McConnell Elementary, Middle Valley Elementary, North Hamilton County Elementary, Soddy Elementary, Hixson Middle, Loftis Middle, Soddy-Daisy Middle, Hixson High, Sale Creek Middle/High, Sequoyah High, and Soddy-Daisy High.

The new learning communities will join the already established Opportunity Zone which includes Barger Academy of Fine Arts, Calvin Donalson Environmental Science Academy, Clifton Hills Elementary, East Lake Elementary, Hardy Elementary, Orchard Knob Elementary, Woodmore Elementary, East Lake Middle Academy, Dalewood Middle, Orchard Knob Middle, Brainerd High, and The Howard School.

The service structure of central office personnel supporting the new learning communities will also be restructured to provide better academic support. Each learning community will have an executive director assigned to build a sense of community. Dr. Neelie Parker and Dr. Robert Sharpe will fill the roles for two of the learning communities. The other two community leaders are new to the Chattanooga area. Dr. Larrie Reynolds comes to Hamilton County from Budd Lake, New Jersey and Dr. John Tharp from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Dr. Neelie Parker will work with the North River Learning Community as a learning community executive director. Parker has served as director of elementary schools since 2015 for Hamilton County Schools. She was principal at Big Ridge Elementary for six years, and she spent seven years as principal of East Lake Elementary before leaving the school level to work with all elementary schools in the district. Parker also served as assistant principal at Calvin Donaldson Elementary and taught at East Brainerd Elementary in Hamilton County Schools. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and earned her master’s and doctorate from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dr. Robert Sharpe has been tapped to be the executive director of the Rock Point Learning Community. Sharpe is also a veteran of service to children in Hamilton County Schools having worked as operations director for secondary schools since 2016. He was an assistant superintendent in the system, director of middle schools, and an area director for the district. Sharpe served as principal at Chattanooga Central High School for four years and was an assistant principal at Brainerd High School for five years. He taught at Red Bank High School in Hamilton County, Richard Hardy Memorial School in Richard City Special District and Sexton Woods School in Dekalb County before coming to Hamilton County Schools. Sharpe is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga where he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. He also holds a specialist degree from Lincoln Memorial and a doctorate from Trevecca Nazarene University.

Dr. Larrie Reynolds will lead the Missionary Ridge Learning Community. Reynolds is superintendent of schools for Mount Olive Township Public Schools in Budd Lake, New Jersey. At Mount Olive, Reynolds ushered in an unprecedented era of financial investment. New programs for students included a recording studio and a MakerSpace. Reynolds was also an adjunct professor at Montclair State University and Centenary University. Before his work with Mount Olive Township, he worked as an educational consultant for the New Jersey Department of Education, served as superintendent for Pequannock Township, and assistant superintendent for San Angelo Independent School District in Texas. He opened the first Edison School in the United States in Wichita, Kansas. Reynolds was a principal in Kansas and Oklahoma. He started his education career as a teacher in Kansas. He was CEO and founder of Newton Learning. Reynolds holds degrees from Southern Nazarene University, Trevecca College, Central State University and Oklahoma State University.

Dr. John Tharp will be the learning community executive director for the Harrison Bay Learning Community. Tharp was executive director at Pathways Charter High School in Milwaukee, served as a faculty associate with the University of Phoenix and as an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. He was superintendent for Greendale School District in Greendale Wisconsin, assistant superintendent for Williamson County Schools in Franklin, Tennessee, a principal in the Greenville School District in South Carolina and an assistant principal in Durham Public Schools in North Carolina. Tharp started his career as a social studies teacher in North Carolina. He earned his undergraduate degree at Illinois Wesleyan University. Tharp has advanced degrees, including his doctorate, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The system has also realigned director positions for teaching and learning under three Hamilton County academic leaders. Karen Hollis will serve as elementary teaching and learning director, Chrissy Easterly will be the middle school teaching and learning director, and Jamie Parris the high school teaching and learning director.

Karen Hollis has worked with elementary schools as director of elementary operations with the district since 2011. She also served the community as principal of Ganns Middle Valley Elementary, assistant principal at Hardy Elementary and a classroom teacher at Howard Elementary. She was the 2011 Principal of the Year for Hamilton County Schools and the 2011 Tennessee Southeast Region Principal of the Year. Hollis earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and her master’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University.

Jamie Parris comes to the high school teaching and learning director position from his current post as director of secondary math and science. He has held that position since 2008 in Hamilton County. He has also served as a secondary district math coach, district math lead teacher and he taught at Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts. Before coming to Hamilton County, Parris was a math teacher in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He participated in the development of a district K-12 mathematics instructional framework. Parris helped design two urban teacher residency programs involving partnerships with multiple districts, universities, and foundations in teacher training. He has also served on multiple state leadership teams including an appointment to the Governor’s State Standards Review Team. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama Birmingham and earned a master’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University.

Chrissy Easterly joins the district teaching and learning team from her position as principal of Ooltewah Middle School. She became the principal at Ooltewah in 2012 and has led the school to significant improvements. Her efforts at Ooltewah earned her a nomination for 2018 Principal of the Year for Hamilton County Schools. Easterly has been recognized statewide for her leadership and was asked to serve as a principal mentor in the Governor’s Academy of School Leadership. Before being named principal at Ooltewah, she was an assistant principal at East Hamilton School, assistant principal at Ooltewah Middle, and an instructional coach at Ooltewah Middle. Easterly began her teaching career in 1996 and has taught third-grade, fifth-grade, and sixth-grade. She has also worked as a Title 1 lab coordinator and a color guard instructor. Easterly holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a master’s degree from Tennessee Tech.

Hamilton County Schools also announces the addition of Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw as the new chief operations officer for the system. Bradshaw will fill the position vacated by long-time Hamilton County Schools educator Dr. Lee McDade, who will retire at the end of this school year. Bradshaw comes to Hamilton County Schools from Richmond County Schools in Augusta, Georgia where he has served as deputy superintendent since 2014. He was a regional superintendent, a coordinator for an assistant superintendent, a principal, an assistant principal, and teacher for Dekalb County Schools in Georgia. Bradshaw is a veteran of the Army National Guard having served in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Bradshaw initiated and managed the development of a multi-million dollar partnership between Textron Specialized Vehicles and Richmond County Schools to establish EZ-Go, a program to improve the high school dropout rate in the school system. He supervised a fleet of over 200 buses in Richmond County and led planning and implementation of a multi-million dollar facility improvement program through a one-cent sales tax for school improvement. In addition to current chief operation officer duties, Bradshaw will assume oversight of the technology department, after the departure of Don Hall, who has announced his decision to transition to other opportunities later this summer. Bradshaw is a graduate of Savannah State College, Brenau University, the University of West Georgia and, Argosy University, where he earned his doctorate.

Another significant retirement is the departure of JROTC leader Colonel Thomas McConnell. William T. Brooks, Lieutenant Colonel Retired and senior Army instructor at Central High School, has been selected to lead the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC). He has served at Central High since 2007, and before his time there was a professor of military science and program director at Grambling State University. Colonel Brooks has held a variety of command and staff positions in the military posts including Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Bragg, North Carolina; and Camp Doha, Kuwait. Colonel Brooks is a graduate of Chattanooga High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University, and a master’s from Central Michigan University. Colonel Brooks is also a graduate of the Army Airborne and Air Assault School. He has earned numerous military honors and was the 2015 recipient of the Margaret Hammack award for excellence in teaching.