News
Motorcycle crash claims rider's life
The rider lost control while trying to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, striking a fence.
Thursday, May 3rd 2018, 11:06 am EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, May 3rd 2018, 11:06 am EDT
A motorcycle crash Wednesday has claimed the life of the rider.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that Clarence J. Evans was riding his 2003 Honda on Industrial Boulevard Wednesday afternoon in Jasper at a high rate of speed.
The THP report says that Evans lost control while trying to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, striking a fence.
Evens, who was not wearing a DOT approved helmet, succumbed to his injuries on scene.