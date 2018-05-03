It's high scores for several Tennessee Valley restaurants with no failures to report.  The lowest score this week is an 82 for Ribbon Cafe in Soddy Daisy.  There are a few perfect scores, congratulations to those restaurants.

If you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, day care or even the place where you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department hotline at 423-209-8110. Someone will personally handle your complaint weekdays between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here is the list of restaurants inspected the last 7 days.

Hamilton County

  • 75 Sur, 6175 Airways Blvd, Chattanooga  98
  • Springhill Suites Kitchen, 495 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga 100
  • Springhill Suites Bar, 495 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga 99
  • Lillie Mae's Place, 4712 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga 96
  • Olive Garden #104 Lounge, 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga 100
  • River Grille and Brewery Works Bar, 2020 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga 100
  • Michael A Miller Mobile Unit, 10624 Walden St., Soddy Daisy 99
  • Little Caesar's, 10161 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy 90
  • Blue Ribbon Cafe, 9705 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy 82 (Corrected to 92)
  • Ruby Tuesday #4929, 5595 Hwy 153, Hixson 97
  • Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, 250 Northgate, Hixson 96
  • Old Chicago Pizza Lounge, 250 Northgate Mall, Hixson 99 
  • Teriyaki House, 5908 Ringgold Rd., East Ridge 93

Catoosa County

  • Thai Garden, 685 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe 94 
  • Papa John's #610, 1537 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe 100
  • Little Caesars (Ft. Oglethorpe), 591 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe 83
  • Vallarta, 23 Legion St., Ringgold 91
  • Mike's Pizza, 2535 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe 94

Dade County

  • Hidden Falls, 116 Hidden Falls Ln., Wildwood 100
  • Guthries, 5404 136 Hwy PO Box 133, Trenton 96

Murray County

  • Pizza King, 500 S Third Ave STE O., Chatsworth 100

Walker County

  • Little Caesars, 804 N Main St., LaFayette 96
  • Crossroads, 9157 W Hwy 136, Chickamauga 93
  • Twins Pizza & Steak, 1104 W Main St., LaFayette 95 
  • Great Wall, 13311 N. Hwy 27 Suite 1, Chickamauga 88

Whitfield County

  • Gondolier's Pizza, 1229 N Glenwood Ave, Dalton 97
  • Taqueria El Rey, 1705 E Morris St., Dalton 90
  • Dug Gap Elementary School, 2132 Dug Gap Rd., Dalton 97
  • More Than Greens, 113 W King St., Dalton 93 
  • Jack's Family Restaurant, 1202 N Glenwood Ave, Dalton 99

