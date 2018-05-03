News
Good week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley
It's high scores for several Tennessee Valley restaurants with no failures to report.
It's high scores for several Tennessee Valley restaurants with no failures to report. The lowest score this week is an 82 for Ribbon Cafe in Soddy Daisy. There are a few perfect scores, congratulations to those restaurants.
If you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, day care or even the place where you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department hotline at 423-209-8110. Someone will personally handle your complaint weekdays between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Here is the list of restaurants inspected the last 7 days.
Hamilton County
- 75 Sur, 6175 Airways Blvd, Chattanooga 98
- Springhill Suites Kitchen, 495 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga 100
- Springhill Suites Bar, 495 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga 99
- Lillie Mae's Place, 4712 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga 96
- Olive Garden #104 Lounge, 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga 100
- River Grille and Brewery Works Bar, 2020 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga 100
- Michael A Miller Mobile Unit, 10624 Walden St., Soddy Daisy 99
- Little Caesar's, 10161 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy 90
- Blue Ribbon Cafe, 9705 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy 82 (Corrected to 92)
- Ruby Tuesday #4929, 5595 Hwy 153, Hixson 97
- Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, 250 Northgate, Hixson 96
- Old Chicago Pizza Lounge, 250 Northgate Mall, Hixson 99
- Teriyaki House, 5908 Ringgold Rd., East Ridge 93
Catoosa County
- Thai Garden, 685 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe 94
- Papa John's #610, 1537 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe 100
- Little Caesars (Ft. Oglethorpe), 591 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe 83
- Vallarta, 23 Legion St., Ringgold 91
- Mike's Pizza, 2535 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe 94
Dade County
- Hidden Falls, 116 Hidden Falls Ln., Wildwood 100
- Guthries, 5404 136 Hwy PO Box 133, Trenton 96
Murray County
- Pizza King, 500 S Third Ave STE O., Chatsworth 100
Walker County
- Little Caesars, 804 N Main St., LaFayette 96
- Crossroads, 9157 W Hwy 136, Chickamauga 93
- Twins Pizza & Steak, 1104 W Main St., LaFayette 95
- Great Wall, 13311 N. Hwy 27 Suite 1, Chickamauga 88
Whitfield County
- Gondolier's Pizza, 1229 N Glenwood Ave, Dalton 97
- Taqueria El Rey, 1705 E Morris St., Dalton 90
- Dug Gap Elementary School, 2132 Dug Gap Rd., Dalton 97
- More Than Greens, 113 W King St., Dalton 93
- Jack's Family Restaurant, 1202 N Glenwood Ave, Dalton 99
Enjoy your meal!