It's high scores for several Tennessee Valley restaurants with no failures to report. The lowest score this week is an 82 for Ribbon Cafe in Soddy Daisy. There are a few perfect scores, congratulations to those restaurants.

If you have a complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, day care or even the place where you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department hotline at 423-209-8110. Someone will personally handle your complaint weekdays between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here is the list of restaurants inspected the last 7 days.

Hamilton County

75 Sur, 6175 Airways Blvd, Chattanooga 98

Springhill Suites Kitchen, 495 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga 100

Springhill Suites Bar, 495 Riverfront Pkwy, Chattanooga 99

Lillie Mae's Place, 4712 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga 96

Olive Garden #104 Lounge, 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga 100

River Grille and Brewery Works Bar, 2020 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga 100

Michael A Miller Mobile Unit, 10624 Walden St., Soddy Daisy 99

Little Caesar's, 10161 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy 90

Blue Ribbon Cafe, 9705 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy 82 (Corrected to 92)

Ruby Tuesday #4929, 5595 Hwy 153, Hixson 97

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, 250 Northgate, Hixson 96

Old Chicago Pizza Lounge, 250 Northgate Mall, Hixson 99

Teriyaki House, 5908 Ringgold Rd., East Ridge 93

Catoosa County

Thai Garden, 685 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe 94

Papa John's #610, 1537 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe 100

Little Caesars (Ft. Oglethorpe), 591 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe 83

Vallarta, 23 Legion St., Ringgold 91

Mike's Pizza, 2535 Battlefield Pkwy., Ft. Oglethorpe 94

Dade County

Hidden Falls, 116 Hidden Falls Ln., Wildwood 100

Guthries, 5404 136 Hwy PO Box 133, Trenton 96

Murray County

Pizza King, 500 S Third Ave STE O., Chatsworth 100

Walker County

Little Caesars, 804 N Main St., LaFayette 96

Crossroads, 9157 W Hwy 136, Chickamauga 93

Twins Pizza & Steak, 1104 W Main St., LaFayette 95

Great Wall, 13311 N. Hwy 27 Suite 1, Chickamauga 88

Whitfield County

Gondolier's Pizza, 1229 N Glenwood Ave, Dalton 97

Taqueria El Rey, 1705 E Morris St., Dalton 90

Dug Gap Elementary School, 2132 Dug Gap Rd., Dalton 97

More Than Greens, 113 W King St., Dalton 93

Jack's Family Restaurant, 1202 N Glenwood Ave, Dalton 99