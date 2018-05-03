Cleveland Utilities will be closing a small section of Keith Street (US-11) beginning Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 9:00 p.m. to Friday, May 4, 2018 at 6:00 a.m. for the installation of new traffic signal infrastructure.



Northbound Traffic: All northbound Keith Street traffic will be detoured onto N. Ocoee Street and Old N. Ocoee Street. Detoured traffic will rejoin Keith Street (US-11) at the signalized intersection that accesses Wal-Mart. Detour signs will be posted.



Southbound Traffic: The southbound Keith Street ramp to Ocoee Street will also be closed. Vehicles needing Southbound access to Ocoee Street can access Ocoee Street via Mouse Creek Road or via Ocoee Crossing.