In anticipation for the Grand Opening of REI Chattanooga, REI Co-op is sponsoring a Free Play Day Weekend giving visitors and locals an opportunity to enjoy multiple events around town. During the Play Day Weekend, the public will have free use of Bike Chattanooga bike share, free entry and crash pad rentals at Stone Fort (LRC), free 1hr paddle board rentals from L2, Yoga at Wildflower Tea Shop, and a Family Friendly Tunes and Brews Event at Crabtree Farms. The final event will take place at The Hunter Museum where you will join REI and other outdoor enthusiasts for an evening filled with Black Tie, Chacos, and Tacos.

“We’re thrilled to partner with local nonprofits and businesses to offer outdoor experiences for all skill levels to the community throughout Free Play Day Weekend,” said Haley Swank, REI market coordinator. “In June, we’ll kick off both in-store and field REI Outdoor School classes in Chattanooga, from camping, cycling, climbing, navigation, paddling, and much more. We’re looking forward to engaging and recreating with outdoor enthusiasts and creating local educational experiences here in Chattanooga.”