President Donald Trump repaid his attorney Michael Cohen the $130,000 Cohen has acknowledged paying porn star Stormy Daniels for her silence about their alleged affair in 2006, the president's new lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, said in a televised interview Wednesday night.

Appearing on Fox News Channel's "Hannity," Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Manhattan whom Trump hired to join his personal legal team last month, appeared to contradict numerous assertions by both Trump and Cohen, who said Cohen paid Daniels before the 2016 presidential election with his own funds and without Trump's knowledge.

"That was money that was paid by his lawyer," Giuliani told host Sean Hannity. "The president reimbursed it over several months."

Giuliani cast the statement as substantiation that the payment didn't constitute an illegal campaign contribution, as many Democrats and other critics of Trump have contended.

The payment, he said, is "going to turn out to be perfectly legal."

"That money was not campaign money," he said. "Sorry — I'm giving you a fact that you don't know. It's not campaign money — no campaign finance violation."

As recently as last month, Trump specifically denied that he had been aware that Cohen had paid Daniels.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, the president said not only that he hadn't known about the payment but also that he didn't know where the money came from.

Asked why Cohen paid Daniels, Trump replied: "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael."