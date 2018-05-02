News
One person in custody following fight on E. 11th Street
Wednesday, May 2nd 2018, 9:31 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, May 2nd 2018, 10:24 pm EDT
A fight near downtown Chattanooga sent one person to jail and another person to a hospital Wednesday.
It happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. in the 700 block of E. 11th Street.
Police say one of the people involved used a glass bottle to assault the other person.
The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.
Police say the person who was arrested will be charged with aggravated assault.
