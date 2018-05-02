A fight near downtown Chattanooga sent one person to jail and another person to a hospital Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. in the 700 block of E. 11th Street.

Police say one of the people involved used a glass bottle to assault the other person.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the person who was arrested will be charged with aggravated assault.

