Tuesday's primary elections came with some upsets.

One was in the district five race for the Hamilton County Commission.

The incumbent, Commissioner Greg Beck, lost by just 15 votes to Katherlyn Geter.

Beck gave an emotional farewell in a commission meeting on Wednesday, saying he plans to retire.

"I'm a soldier, and I heard old MacArthur say, "old soldiers don't die, they just fade away,"" Beck said. "So, what you'll see of Greg Beck the next few months, maybe in the next few years, is just fading away."

Beck was appointed to the commission in February of 2005 to complete the term of Joanne Favors and has served in that position ever since.

