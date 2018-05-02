NASHVILLE - A permit to participate in the 2018 Tennessee elk hunt will be available for the first time through a raffle to be held by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation (TWRF). Individuals will be able to purchase a ticket for $10 each and there is no limit to the number of tickets that can be purchased.

Since the elk hunt was implemented in 2009, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has donated a permit to a Non-Governmental Organization to join other participants who will be chosen from a computer drawing.

The raffle for the permit replaces an online auction previously held to determine the additional participant. The raffle drawing will be held Aug. 15 and the winner announced at the Aug. 24 meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission in Nashville.

The raffle winner will join the computer drawing winners in the 2018 hunt in October at one of the elk hunting zones on North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. The hunting season dates will be set by the TFWC at its May 17-18 meeting. The winner will be responsible for the appropriate license to participate.

In addition to the permit, the raffle winner will receive a new Tikka T3X Lite Stainless bolt-action rifle in 7mm Remington Mag. It is topped with an Oculus Pro Team HD 3x9x40 mm rifle scope.

To purchase tickets for the raffle, visit the TWRF website at http://www.twrf.net/store/2018-elk-tag-raffle.