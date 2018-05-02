Your faith or lack thereof will tell you whether a higher power was watching, but in this case, surveillance cameras certainly were. Last Thursday, this suspect nonchalantly took piece after piece of musical equipment out of Calvary Chapel in the middle of the day.

Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller says, if he took the items to sell, you can be on the lookout.

"If you're getting a really good deal on music equipment, guitar, guitar case, piano, something like that," he said, "you may wanna call."

The video shows our bad guy walk right in and move around easily. He utilized the age-old strategy of looking the part by carrying a clipboard and a cellphone.

"Calvary Chapel was having an event at their facility when the business staff went to lunch," Sgt. Miller explained. "So, the suspect looks like he knows what he's doing. He's pretending that he is an employee, or that he's there working on the building and the people that are there, they don't know that he's not supposed to be there. So, they don't know to alert anyone."

It was a profitable heist and it didn't take long. "You'll see that the suspect enters the church many times within a 15-minute frame," Miller continued, "and he'll go from door to door, office to office getting the music equipment."

If you know this guy, you may have already recognized him: white male, orange hat and what looks to be a blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt. Again, this was Thursday, April 26th.

You may still be in line for a reward, even if he does not ring a bell. Stay vigilant online and around town.

"You could've been in a business, a pawnshop, or something, and saw someone pawning those items," Miller said. "It could be that this person reached out to you or they have an ad on Facebook or Let Go or any of those apps trying to sell items."

Do not buy the pieces. Call our hotline, instead. Sgt. Miller will pass your information to investigators. Then, if your tip leads to an arrest, you can spend Crime Stoppers cash on legitimate gear.

The number is 423-698-3333.