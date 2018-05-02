The Atlanta Braves "Road Trip," sponsored by SunTrust will visit Chattanooga on June 8th and 9th.

The Braves Country Road Trip will feature a youth clinic with Braves alumni on the first day followed by a free large public event at Coolidge Park on the second day. The location of the youth clinic will be announced soon.

“We believe it’s important to reach out and return the favor and visit our fans in their hometowns,” said Adam Zimmerman, Braves senior vice president of marketing. “We want these road trips to be filled with fun for friends and family which will remind them how entertaining it is to be a part of Braves Country.”

The June 9 Coolidge Park event will feature games like whiffle ball and cornhole, a virtual reality tour of SunTrust Park, photo opportunities and promotional item and ticket giveaways.

There will be a “Taste of SunTrust Park” food trailer featuring free ballpark food samples and free waffles from Waffle House.

Braves merchandise will be available for purchase and meet and greets with Braves alumni will round out the weekend.