Former University of Tennessee-Knoxville Chancellor Beverly Davenport is expected to make nearly $439,000 per year as a member of the faculty in the College of Communication and Information.

UT President Joe DiPietro announced Wednesday that effective July 1, Beverly Davenport will no longer be the chancellor.

Her contract with the university, which started March 1, 2017, said if she were fired, she would seek a full-time faculty appointment with the salary of $438,750 for four years. That salary is 75 percent of her chancellor base pay.

At the fifth year, Davenport's compensation is to be adjusted to the average base salary of full professors in that department.

Her contract said she made $585,000 yearly salary as chancellor. It states after serving one year as chancellor, the president would conduct a performance review for a possible raise.

Davenport was selected as the university's eighth chancellor in December 2016, and started in the position in February 2017. Her last official day is now set for July 1, but she was placed on administrative leave with pay immediately until June 30, 2018.