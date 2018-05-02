News
Dalton PD to offer free car seat safety checks
The Dalton Police Department is teaming up with other public agencies to offer free child car seat safety checks.
Wednesday, May 2nd 2018, 4:45 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, May 2nd 2018, 4:45 pm EDT
The event will take place at the Walmart on Walnut Avenue Friday, May 4. Checks will be offered from 10:00 am-Noon.
Certified car seat technicians will be on hand to make sure car seats are properly installed.