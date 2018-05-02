UPDATE: It's been more than year since 39-year-old Christine Medlin was reported missing, but her body was found buried behind a home Wednesday on Novella Drive in Whitfield County.

The neighbors we spoke with are all shocked to hear what happened. They say Medlin seemed to disappear out of nowhere. Deputies say Medlin once lived with her girlfriend, Amy Duckett, at the home where her body was found in a shallow grave. A couple moved into the same home five months ago. They say they wish they had known something was wrong.

William Boerner and his wife Nikki say they came home Wednesday afternoon to police surrounding their home and going in and out of the woods behind it. Boerner says moments later he learned, his old neighbor was found buried there.

"I've walked back there many times not knowing I was walking over a dead body," said William Boerner.

Deputies say Medlin's body was wrapped inside a tarp, and buried in a grave just two feet deep.

"I’m just shocked because she used to watch my kid. She used to come over for cookouts; I didn’t think anything about it," said Nikki Boerner. "It’s just weird because you never would think something like that would happen."

Deputies say Medlin was reported last year and that Duckett has been a person of interest ever since. Wednesday morning, deputies say a guilty conscious motivated Duckett to reveal where Medlin's body was. However, it's not clear how Medlin died or how long she's was buried.

As the Boerner's try to cope with what happened, they say they're praying for Medlin's family.

"I feel bad for them honestly I do; we’re sorry for their loss, especially finding out all this time thinking that she might be okay. Somebody should have paid more close attention."

We did reach out to Medlin's family, but have not heard back yet.

Medlin's body was sent to the Georgia State Crime Lab. Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood says the lab will officially identify Medlin and determine how she died. He says also expect to more arrests as the investigation continues.

