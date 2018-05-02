(GoMocs.com)- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Chancellor Steven Angle announced a one-year contract extension for Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton today. Wharton, a 23-year veteran of college athletics, was hired at UTC on Aug. 22, 2017.



"I am excited about the direction of our athletics program under the leadership of Mark Wharton," stated Dr. Angle. "His vision for athletics aligns with that of the University, and I look forward to working with him to further engage our students, inspire change and enrich our community.



"It is important to me to keep talented individuals at UTC, and we look forward to Mark and his family's continued involvement with our University."



In less than eight months, Wharton has worked hard to connect with the many of the Mocs' constituents. He is creating a Fan Council to gain feedback on external engagement from a wide variety of Mocs fans, while his One Chattanooga group is raising funds for targeted projects that will directly impact our student-athletes. With the help of Learfield Sports and UTC's main campus, he has also worked to move forward with a new center-hung video board in McKenzie Arena.



"I am very thankful to Dr. Angle for his leadership and clear vision for both campus and our program," stated Wharton. "I am excited about the future of UTC and what athletics can do to enrich the college experience for all of our students.



"I also want to thank our student-athletes, coaches, staff and supporters for making this such an amazing transition for myself and my family. Chattanooga is a wonderful place, and I want to be a part of it for years to come."



This extension puts Wharton under contract until the end of the 2022-23 school year.