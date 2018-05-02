News
Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute to host career fair
Wednesday, May 2nd 2018, 1:09 pm EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, May 3rd 2018, 5:36 am EDT
Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute is hiring.
The mental health institute will be hosting an onsite career fair on Wednesday, May 9. The event will last from 10:00 am-2:00 pm and will take place in the Joe Johnson Building.
They are looking to fill the following positions:
- Nurses
- Social Workers
- Psychiatric Technicians
- Enviornmental Services
- Food Service