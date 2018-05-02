Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute is hiring.

The mental health institute will be hosting an onsite career fair on Wednesday, May 9. The event will last from 10:00 am-2:00 pm and will take place in the Joe Johnson Building.

They are looking to fill the following positions:

  • Nurses
  • Social Workers
  • Psychiatric Technicians
  • Enviornmental Services
  • Food Service

     