Good Wednesday. The warm weather continues with plenty of sunshine and temps in the low to mid 80s through Friday. Mornings will be mild through Friday in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday will be a transition day as a slow moving old front brings clouds to the area Saturday morning. The rain chance during the morning hours is low, only 20%. However, as we move through the afternoon, we will see developing showers and maybe a few storms moving through the area. They will last on and off through Saturday night and overnight into early Sunday morning. The clouds and rain will keep temps cooler in the low 70s. I would expect anywhere from .5" to 1" of rain Saturday.