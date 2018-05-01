UPDATE: Tim Boyd will remain as the district 8 commissioner in Hamilton County.

Boyd won the race for the seat against current East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert.

Boyd received 63% of the vote to Lambert's 37%.

Boyd told Channel 3 "This is one of the most satisfying moments of my life. I cannot begin to thank the people who voted today. They stood by me as the politics of personal destruction played out at an unprecedented level in Hamilton County. I wish I could shake the hands of every one of the 1,203 good people who voted for me today because they know the difference between right and wrong.”

The race resulted in legal charges filed against one of the candidates. Lambert says Boyd threatened him. Boyd says he was giving his opponent advice.

PREVIOUS: The Hamilton County Commission District 8 seat is one of the big races in Tuesday's primary elections.

Tim Boyd is running for re-election against current East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert.

Commissioner Boyd and Mayor Lambert have both been out and about, visiting several polling places and greeting voters.

Boyd declined to speak with Channel 3 on camera and referred us to his campaign Facebook page. He did tell us he's excited and looking forward to the results.

Lambert said the same thing. He also mentioned he ready to get past the drama that has surrounded his campaign and his family. He's hoping voters focus on what he says are the real issues at hand.

"I think when voters take a good long look at the records, they're going to see results," Lambert says. "It's not just a bunch of talk, it is what can we actually get done at the end of the day."