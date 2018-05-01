UPDATE: Marc Gravitt has defeated Randy Johnston for the GOP nomination for register of deeds in Hamilton County Tuesday night.

Gravitt received 59% of the vote to Johnston's 41%.

Gravitt will go on to face Democratic challenger Vickie Schroyer in the August 2nd election.

READ MORE | DECISION 2018: Complete Election Results

PREVIOUS: The register of deeds position in Hamilton County is up for grabs, as the current office holder Pam Hurst will not be seeking re-election.

Hurst held the position for 23 years.

Three candidates are running to become the next register.

Vickie Schroyer will be the Democratic nominee for register of deeds in the general election in August.

Schroyer has been working as a deputy register in the deeds office for about 35 years. She says she knows how to do the work already and sees areas for improvement.

Schroyer says technology plays an important role for the register's office. She says she also has a way to improve customer service.

"I would like to have someone to come in that can speak more than one language, that's one thing I would really want to do," Schroyer says.

The winner of the Republican nomination for the register of deeds race will face off against Democrat Vickie Schroyer in the general election in August.

Channel 3 spoke to both of the Republican candidates in the race.

Randy Johnston has worked in the assessor of property's office for 33 years. He serves as the director of residential property, a position that works in relation to the register of deeds office.

Johnston wants to make improvements to technology and customer service.

"I would like one endorsement and that endorsement being the taxpayers of Hamilton County," Johnston says. "And, I hope they endorse me."

The other Republican candidate, Marc Gravitt, served two terms as state representative for district 30. He has also been a real estate broker for 27 years.

Gravitt looks to reduce the $50 a month access fee.