If the pollen and rising temperatures are not enough, look to your local winery to know summer is right around the corner.

It's that time of year when the wineries and groceries stores are starting to sell more white and blush wines. It's all part of pairing wine with food and temperatures.

Lookout Winery says the rose wines started arriving in March and April.

"Now that we're starting to warm up, and more activities are outside, and you want to get something to quench your thirst with, a cold glass of anything is really good, but a cold glass of wine is even better," says Lookout Winery owner Charles Bordogna.

Charles Bordogna says there's a strategy to it. People tend to eat more fish and chicken that pair well with lighter wines.

"You're not eating as hardy of food in the summer, as you do in the winter," says Travis Denham, owner of Lakesite Wine and Spirits.

Denham says you can drink red wine cold, but you lose flavor. The best temperature to drink red wine, is between 65 and 70 degrees, and it's because of the fruit in red wine, including plums, cherries, prunes, and figs.

"If they're really cold, it's just like biting into a cold piece of a plum, compared to if it was a little warmer. You're going to taste it more," adds Bordogna.

The opposite holds true for the lighter wines. These tend to be chilled around 55 degrees. The cooler temperature brings out the citrus flavors.

Bordogna adds that the reds will still sell because of classic dishes like steaks and pastas. But, stocking up on lighter wines is an annual tradition, proving that weather and wine go together.

Both owners of Lookout Winery and Lakesite Wine and Spirits tell Channel 3, they think there are more purchases of the whites and blushes, because there are more daylight hours. The last thing people want after they cut their grass, is a g;ass of red wine.

Lookout Winery is open Tuesday through Sunday.

READ MORE | Haslam signs 7-day liquor sales bill

Lakesite Wine and Spirits is currently open Monday through Saturday. They are considering expanding to open on Sundays in the future, now that the state allows it.