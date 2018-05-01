The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of six puppies over the weekend at a home in Benton.

It happened on Shaw Lane.

The incident report says the woman who was caring for the puppies heard six gunshots around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The woman and her husband went to check on the pups and found that all six of them had been shot.

The couple noticed that one of the puppies was still breathing and took it to an animal emergency clinic in Charleston. The puppy's condition is unknown at this time.

The other five puppies died.

If you know anything about this case, please call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 423-338-8215.