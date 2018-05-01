UPDATE: The SWAT situation in East Lake Courts has ended Tuesday evening.

Police say they did not find the suspect in any of the homes.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with the WRCB app for updates to this story.

PREVIOUS UPDATE: Negotiations are underway between police SWAT teams and an armed suspect at East Lake Courts Tuesday afternoon.

A call of shots fired at East Lake Courts Tuesday afternoon about 1:30pm came in from the Chattanooga Housing Authority.

Surveillance cameras from the CHA showed gunfire being exchanged between two people. One went into a home, the other took off in a vehicle.

Police tell us a suspect is barricaded in a home here at East Lake Courts.



I’ve seen more than a dozen patrol cars. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/80eUXORJhE — Caitlyn Chastain (@CaitlynWRCB) May 1, 2018

Chattanooga Police Department and SWAT are at the scene on 6th Avenue but have not made contact with the suspect, who appears to be barricaded in one of the homes there.

It's not clear if the suspect lives in East Lake Courts or ran inside one of the homes there.

No injuries have been reported.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Police Department's SWAT team has been called to East Lake Courts where a suspect has barricaded himself in an apartment Tuesday evening.

It's happening on 6th Avenue.