Braves call up another top prospect, RHP Mike Soroka
NEW YORK (AP) - The Atlanta Braves have called up another of their top prospects, pitcher Mike Soroka, who is scheduled to start Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets.
The 20-year-old right-hander gives the Braves the three youngest players in the major leagues. He joins outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who is about four months younger than Soroka, and 21-year-old second baseman Ozzie Albies.
Soroka was a first-round pick by Atlanta in 2015 and quickly rose through the ranks. Last year, he went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA for Mississippi in the Double-A Southern League.
Moving up this year to Triple-A Gwinnett, he was 2-0 with a 1.99 ERA in his four starts, earning a promotion to the big league club. He allowed 17 hits in 22 2/3 innings, with 24 strikeouts and just five walks.
