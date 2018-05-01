A Chattanooga woman received a minor burn while trying to put out a fire in her kitchen.

Firefighters with the Chattanooga Fire Department responded to the woman's home in the 1300 block of Vance Road just after 1:00 pm Tuesday.

The fire was quickly put out by firefighters, and damage is estimated at $50,000.

Bruce Garner with the CFD said the woman told firefighters that she was cooking and went to the garage for something. She found the kitchen on fire when she returned.

The woman received a minor burn while trying to put the fire out.

The cause of the blaze has been ruled accidental from food being left unattended on the stove.