Once again, Oreo is giving cookie lovers something new to try with some summer-themed flavors.

The flavors include:

  • Cherry Cola: Cherry cola flavored creme with popping candy for a fun fizzy experience.
  • Pina Colada: A combination of coconut and pineapple flavored creme that delivers a tropical getaway experience.
  • Kettle Corn: Kettle corn flavored creme with puffed pieces for a delicious kettle corn treat.

All three flavors beat out hundreds of thousands of submissions to Oreo's "#MyOreoCreationContest."

The treats will be sold nationwide and voting is open until June 30.

To cast your vote, visit Oreo's website. Fans who vote will have a chance to win a prize.