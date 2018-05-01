Once again, Oreo is giving cookie lovers something new to try with some summer-themed flavors.

The flavors include:

Cherry Cola: Cherry cola flavored creme with popping candy for a fun fizzy experience.

Pina Colada: A combination of coconut and pineapple flavored creme that delivers a tropical getaway experience.

Kettle Corn: Kettle corn flavored creme with puffed pieces for a delicious kettle corn treat.

All three flavors beat out hundreds of thousands of submissions to Oreo's "#MyOreoCreationContest."

The treats will be sold nationwide and voting is open until June 30.