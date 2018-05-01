News
Oreo introduces new summer flavors
Vote for your favorite new cookie.
Tuesday, May 1st 2018, 1:40 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, May 1st 2018, 1:40 pm EDT
Once again, Oreo is giving cookie lovers something new to try with some summer-themed flavors.
The flavors include:
- Cherry Cola: Cherry cola flavored creme with popping candy for a fun fizzy experience.
- Pina Colada: A combination of coconut and pineapple flavored creme that delivers a tropical getaway experience.
- Kettle Corn: Kettle corn flavored creme with puffed pieces for a delicious kettle corn treat.
All three flavors beat out hundreds of thousands of submissions to Oreo's "#MyOreoCreationContest."
The treats will be sold nationwide and voting is open until June 30.
To cast your vote, visit Oreo's website. Fans who vote will have a chance to win a prize.