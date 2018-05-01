UPDATE: Voter turn out saw a slight rush during lunchtime Tuesday at the Brainerd Rec Center.

DeJuan Scott was one who stopped by to vote before heading to work and says he wants to see change in his community.

"Our elected officials for the county and city, they represent us and they go back and tell the big dogs what we want in the community and what we want to see happen," Scott said.

One of the biggest topics on his mind is gun control.

"I'm all pro-gun but we need to really get to the bottom of some of these mass shootings and the minds of these people who want to carry big guns," he added.

Only about 10 percent of registered voters are expected to turn out for Hamilton County's primary election.

Polls close at 8:00 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tuesday is Election Day in Tennessee. Voters are heading to the polls for Decision 2018.

Polls across Tennessee are open until 8:00 pm.

There are a number of primary ballots on the ballot.

In Hamilton County, turnout has been fairly steady at the Brainerd Rec Center.

Channel 3 isn't being allowed inside, but we spoke with some people who cast their ballot inside.

