The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission are cracking down on items that are labeled to look like kid-friendly foods but contain tobacco products.

Tuesday, the FDA and FTC issued 13 warning letters to manufacturers, distributors and retailers who sell e-liquids used in e-cigarettes that are labeled to look like kid-friendly products.

Some of the companies who received letters were also cited for illegally selling the products to minors.

“No child should be using any tobacco product, and no tobacco products should be marketed in a way that endangers kids – especially by using imagery that misleads them into thinking the products are things they’d eat or drink," FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D., said.

Some of the products mentioned in the warning letters include:

"Old Mad Hit Juice Box"

"Vape Heads Sour Smurf Sauce"

"V'Nilla Cookies & Milk"

"Whip'd Strawberry"

"Twirly Pop"

The FDA considers these products to be in violation of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act because they are misleading.

The amount of calls poison control centers receive has increased, the FDA explained. It coincides with the rise in popularity of e-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine devices.

"According to a recent analysis of National Poison Data System data, there were a total of 8,269 e-cigarette and liquid nicotine exposures among children younger than six between January 2012 and April 2017," an FDA spokesperson said.