Hamilton County Schools has announced the 2018 Principal of the Year.

East Brainerd Elementary Principal Dr. Marthel Young was named as this year's honoree. She has been principal at the school for two years.

“I have always possessed a love for learning,” Young said. “I want to share this passion with others as I continue the work in the field of education.”

Before becoming principal at East Brainerd, Young served in the same role at both Orchard Knob Elementary and Rivermont Elementary.

During the 2016-2017 school year, East Brainerd Elementry earned a school-wide composite score of Level 5, which is the highest level of growth measured, on the Tennessee Value-added Assessment System (TVAAS). TVASS measures the impact schools and teachers have on their student's progress academically by measuring how much students grow each year.

“It is an honor and a joy to work with both students and teachers daily,” Young said. “I do believe that when we tap into our strengths and share our gifts and talents, we as educators can positively impact the lives of children and unleash their potential to soar to excellence beyond expectations.”

Young will represent the school system in the state competition.