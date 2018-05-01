UPDATE: The Fort Oglethorpe Police Department said Shaun Sisk was shot at a laundromat after a citizen recognized him as a wanted man.

Police responded Tuesday morning to a call regarding a confrontation at the Wash Daze Coin Laundry on Lafayette Road Tuesday morning. The citizen said the situation escalated when they recognized Sisk as an armed robbery and theft suspect.

Sisk had left the scene in a stolen vehicle by the time police arrived. The citizen explained that he had attempted to keep Sisk at the laundromat until help could arrive, but Sisk escaped.

Police said the citizen fired two shots from their personal gun because they felt endangered by Sisk's actions.

Sisk and the stolen Toyota pickup truck were found on Frawley Street in East Ridge. Police in East Ridge said Sisk had arrived at a home complaining of a gunshot wound. He was arrested on several outstanding warrants. East Ridge Police said those warrants included:

Aggravated Domestic Assault

Motor Vehicle Thefts

Robbery

Burglary

Felony Evading Arrest

The GBI has joined the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department to investigate the confrontation and shooting.

"The Fort Oglethorpe Police Department wishes to thank the numerous law enforcement agencies in the metro region that also participated in the search for and arrest of Shaun Sisk," a Fort Oglethorpe Police Department spokesperson said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Channel 3 has learned more information about a man with a gunshot wound who ended up at a home in East Ridge.

Police said the man has been identified as Shaun Sisk. They said he has a long history of theft in multiple cities.

Sisk was also wanted in connection with a robbery at an area Walgreens on April 23.

The truck was a stolen vehicle out of Chattanooga, police said. Sisk parked the truck outside the home and tried to enter the residence. The person inside called police.

Sisk was taken to a hospital. He is now being brought back to East Ridge for booking.

PREVIOUS STORY: East Ridge Police are investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a home on Frawley Street with a gunshot wound.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Frawley Street on a person shot call just before 7:45 am.

Assistant Police Chief Stan Allen told Channel 3 that the shooting took place in Catoosa County, and they aren't sure how the man got to East Ridge.

Assistant Chief Allen said the man was possibly shot during a robbery.

The man's injuries are non-life-threatening.

There was a truck with bullet holes and a shattered window found at the home as well.