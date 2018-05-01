The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has released their 2018 Spring Allergy Capitals report.

The report details the most difficult places for people suffering from spring allergies to live. It ranks the 100 largest cities in the nation.

The AAFA said the goal of the report is "to help patients recognize, prevent and manage allergy symptoms." It also helps communities see where the needs of people who suffer from allergic diseases can be better met.

Several Tennessee cities ranked in the top 20 on the list, including Chattanooga. The Scenic City ranked number 20, which is three spots higher than in 2016.

Knoxville came in at number 10, while Memphis was near the top of the list at 4.

Nashville ranked the best out of the state's big cities. It came in at 54. In 2016, the state capital was 29.