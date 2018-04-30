TN Valley teacher awarded educational grant
A Hamilton County teacher has received an educational grant.
East Ridge Elementary School teacher Heather Modrow was awarded the $2,500 grant from Farmers Insurance as part of the Thank America's Teachers program.
Modrow said she plans to use the money to purchase iPads and additional educational apps for her special education classroom.
"Teachers across the country are so passionate about what they do, and they are committed to improving their schools in any way they can," said Tu-Han Phan, managing lead of Thank America’s Teachers. “It was an honor to surprise Mrs. Modrow with her $2,500 grant for the supplies to help her students become smarter and better prepared for the future.”
Modrow is part of the first group of 60 teachers to receive one of the $2,500 grants this year.
