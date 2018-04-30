The teen we are meeting turns 15 years old this week and he is ready for a Forever Family.

Life is tough for these kids, but Seth is learning to handle it and help others.

Seth sees a future in the military for the sense of adventure. He also want to serve others.

Those who know him best say he is sweet, friendly and charming.

He does well in school, especially in English, but he likes math for a different reason.

"Well, I like it because it gives me a challenge," Seth says. "Like other stuff I already know but math has all different kinds of things, like equations and gives me more of a challenge than other stuff."

