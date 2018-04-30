Watts Bar Nuclear Power Plant, operated by the Tennessee Valley Authority, is being inspected by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

The NRC said the special inspection surrounds voids in the residual heat removal system, which is used to complete the plant's cooldown process. The NRC explained, the system "also provides important functions during certain accident scenarios."

A TVA spokesperson told Channel 3 that the heat removal system is, "one of the multiple redundant systems designed to assist in cooldown in emergency situations."

The voids caused the residual heat removal system to not operate for a period of time on both Unit 1 and Unit 2 at the Spring City plant.

"On April 19, TVA informed the NRC that calculation revisions had reduced the acceptable size of a void due to gases in the system," an NRC spokesperson explained. "On April 21, the accumulated gas in the Unit 1 system was found to have exceeded the acceptable value, and on April 22, the same observation was made on Unit 2."