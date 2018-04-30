Residents of Trion need to be aware of new animal control laws that are being enforced.

In a post on Facebook, the Trion Police Department explained the new ordinances that are effective immediately. The only part that will not be in effect until June 30th is the tethering portion of the ordinance.

According to the department, the goal of the ordinances is to protect the "health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the Town of Trion."