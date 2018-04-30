29-year-old Elijah Belle Deyhle is this week's Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Monday Fugitive.

Deyhle is wanted on a number of charges including:

  • Evading Arrest
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Leaving the Scene of an Accident w/ Death or Personal Injury
  • Reckless Endangerment

She is described as being 5'2" and 120 pounds. Deyhle has brown hair.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call the HCSO at 423-209-7140. You can also submit a tip online.

 
