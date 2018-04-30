News
HCSO Monday Fugitive wanted on evading, assault charges
Deyhle is wanted on a number of charges.
Monday, April 30th 2018, 12:49 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, April 30th 2018, 1:40 pm EDT
29-year-old Elijah Belle Deyhle is this week's Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Monday Fugitive.
Deyhle is wanted on a number of charges including:
- Evading Arrest
- Aggravated Assault
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident w/ Death or Personal Injury
- Reckless Endangerment
She is described as being 5'2" and 120 pounds. Deyhle has brown hair.
If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call the HCSO at 423-209-7140. You can also submit a tip online.