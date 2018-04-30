The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released the results of crime studies on hate crime and violence against law enforcement officers in the state.

The two reports released complied data sent to the TBI by law enforcement agencies across the state through the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

According to the TBI, thee findings from the 'Tennessee Hate Crime 2017' study showed:

Overall, the number of offenses in which the bias was known increased from 180 in 2016 to 199 in 2017.

Males (54.7%) were victimized at a higher rate than females (45.3%).

Simple Assault was the most frequently reported bias-motivated offense in 2017.

80.6% of hate crime offenders were male.

10.2% of offenses designated as hate crimes were committed by juveniles.

The results from the TBI's "Law Enforcement Officers Killed or Assaulted (LEOKA) 2017" showed:

The number of LEOKA victims increased by 14.7 % year-to-year, with 2,137 victims reported in 2017.

In 2017, there were no Law Enforcement Officers reported as being feloniously killed in the line of duty.

The most frequently reported LEOKA offense was Simple Assault at 53.7%.

The TBI said in a statement, " As with all of its crime publications, the TBI cautions against using the data provided in these reports to compare one jurisdiction to another. The factors impacting crime vary from community to community and accordingly, comparisons are considered neither fair nor accurate."

