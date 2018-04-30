News
CPD investigating shooting on O'Neal Street
Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Monday, April 30th 2018, 12:12 pm EDT by
Updated:
Monday, April 30th 2018, 12:13 pm EDT
After speaking with the victim, investigators were able to determine a crime scene on O'Neal Street.
CPD responded around 12:30 am Monday to the 100 block of O'Neal Street.
Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating.
The victim's injury is non-life-threatening.
If you have any information about this shooting, please call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.