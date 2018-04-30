Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

After speaking with the victim, investigators were able to determine a crime scene on O'Neal Street.

CPD responded around 12:30 am Monday to the 100 block of O'Neal Street.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating.

The victim's injury is non-life-threatening.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.