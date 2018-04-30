News
Fire destroys Dunlap home Monday morning
It took crews two hours to get the blaze under control.
Monday, April 30th 2018, 11:26 am EDT
Updated:
Monday, April 30th 2018, 11:27 am EDT
Channel 3 is learning new information about a massive fire early Monday in Dunlap.
The Cagle Volunteer Fire Department responded with two engines just after 1:00 am.
The fire happened on State Route 8. Extra manpower and water were needed.
Fortunately, the only person inside was able to make it out.
The home is destroyed.