You'll soon be able to see the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on the small screen.

The television show COPS (yes, THAT one) will feature the county's law enforcement team in several episodes that will be seen this fall, according to HSCO spokesman Matt Lea.

COPS is in their 31st season of showcasing the work done by law enforcement agencies across the country and the world in one of the longest-running television programs in the United States.

“I am very pleased that our agency has been chosen to partner with COPS to display the talent, expertise, and professionalism shown by our deputies not only to the members of our community, but to the world,” stated Sheriff Jim Hammond. “Many men and women who serve in law enforcement today, including several in our agency, watched COPS as a young adult and chose a profession in law enforcement based on what they saw on COPS. We can use this unique opportunity as a way to recruit the best and brightest to our ranks.”

The Executive Director of COPS met with HCSO Sheriff Jim Hammond and his staff to discuss the final preparations for filming.

COPS personnel will be riding with Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies for several weeks during the month of May and June and to document stories and incident footage for the television series, with potential episodes to air in the fall of 2018.