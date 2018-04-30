UPDATE: The early morning crash on Interstate 24 westbound at the ridgecut has been cleared.

Drivers should still expect some delays until traffic returns to a normal flow.

STORY: There is a crash on I-24 westbound at mile marker 181, just pass the Ridgecut.

One car in the median near Westside Drive. The left lane is blocked.

TDOT expects it to be cleared by 7:18 a.m.