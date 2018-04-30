Good Monday. We have a GREAT start to the week. After some chilly temps this morning we will warm nicely this afternoon with sunshine and a high of 76.

Our weather pattern this week is dominated by a ridge of high pressure sitting along the east coast. It will block weather systems from moving into the southeast so no rain will fall through Friday. It will also provide a very stable atmosphere with sinking air, meaning plenty of blue skies this week. Light southerly winds on the west side of the high will also pump in some very warm air. Temps Tuesday through Friday will be in the low to mid 80s each afternoon. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

This weekend we will see the ridge of high pressure weakening and drifting to the east. That will allow the clouds and rain potential to return. Right now the rain forecast is a bit up in the air for this weekend. Right now it looks as though we will have some late day showers moving in on Saturday evening and lasting through the first half of Sunday. Again, this is a very uncertain precip forecast so I am sure we will adjust the timing and intensity of the rain over the next few days.

