TN, NC schools vie for $75K to improve art programs
Hiwassee Dam High School and Hixson High School were selected to be in the top 50 schools in the Vans Custom Culture contest.
HDHS is the only school in North Carolina to be selected for the Top 50. They are in the running for $75,000 for their art program. The contest was built to inspire creativity and show support for art programs in schools
You can vote once a day, every day, until May 4.
VOTE FOR HIWASSEE DAM HS OR HIXSON HS | VANS CUSTOM CULTURE CONTEST
In their application, the Hiwassee Dam school notes that many of their students can't afford to buy supplies on their own, so they rely on the school art program to express themselves. The main item they wish to purchase is a few quality cameras for their photography class, along with supplies for a mural at the school or the community center.
Hixson High students say they are needing supplies and equipment to help build existing programs: kiln repair and clay wheels for ceramics, easels and storage for painting and drawing. The students also suggested the need to create a digital art resource lab with computers, digital drawing tablets and digital cameras.