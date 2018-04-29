You can vote once a day, every day, until May 4.

VOTE FOR HIWASSEE DAM HS OR HIXSON HS | VANS CUSTOM CULTURE CONTEST

In their application, the Hiwassee Dam school notes that many of their students can't afford to buy supplies on their own, so they rely on the school art program to express themselves. The main item they wish to purchase is a few quality cameras for their photography class, along with supplies for a mural at the school or the community center.

Hixson High students say they are needing supplies and equipment to help build existing programs: kiln repair and clay wheels for ceramics, easels and storage for painting and drawing. The students also suggested the need to create a digital art resource lab with computers, digital drawing tablets and digital cameras.