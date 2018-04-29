News
Police chase ends in an arrest, another suspect on the run
Leanorah Williams is charged with evading arrest.
Sunday, April 29th 2018, 10:43 pm EDT by
Updated:
Sunday, April 29th 2018, 10:44 pm EDT
Chattanoga police have arrested a woman following a chase that happened early Sunday.
Leanorah Williams is charged with evading arrest.
Court documents said a driver in a white van was trying to get away from police in Catoosa County, Georgia and heading into Chattanooga. An officer said the van was weaving in and out of traffic and went down a dead end road toward the woods.
K-9 officers found Williams who said the driver, John Smith, had taken off because he had warrants out for his arrest. Police are still searching for Smith.