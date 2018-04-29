

Davis is one of five Mocs currently headed to an NFL camp. He joins C.J. Board ('16 - Brown), Keionta Davis ('16 – Patriots), Corey Levin ('16 – Titans) and Buster Skrine ('10 – Jets), who are already on rosters.



"Tae has worked very hard to earn the opportunity to live his dream," stated UTC head coach Tom Arth. "He is a shining example of what can happen when talent meets hard work and the willingness to do things the right way all the time! Congratulations to Tae and his amazing family! We are all so proud!"



Davis moved up to linebacker last season after playing his first three years at safety. He posted three games with 10+ tackles, including two of last three of his career. He was invited to the NFLPA Bowl following his senior season.



He was named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week after a career-high 14 tackles, including 11 solo, in a 23-21 win at No. 8 Samford. There he forced the fumble that led to the game-winning drive.

