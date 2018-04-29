UPDATE: Highway 2 near Lee Bryant Road in Whitfield County is now open.

Georgia State Patrol has released the identities of the those involved in an accident Sunday in Whitfield County.

The truck driver is John Calecas, 57, of East Ridge. He was airlifted to Erlanger.

Eris Moonstar, 30, and Kari Hill, 12, both of Cohutta, GA were in the minivan. They were both taken to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton.

The condition of those involved is unknown at this time.

PREVIOUS STORY: Highway 2 near Lee Bryant Road in Whitfield County remains partially blocked Monday morning following a crash that sent 3 people to the hospital over the weekend.

Utility crews are working to repair a power pole that was knocked down in the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY: Three people have been taken to the hospital after an 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned in Whitfield County on Sunday.

Firefighters said it happened near Lee Bryant Road and Highway 2 just before 6:30 p.m.

One car was impacted when the truck overturned.

The driver of the truck was taken to Erlanger by Life Force. An ambulance transported the driver and passenger of the car to a local hospital.

Their conditions are unclear at this time.

Georgia State Patrol said Highway 2, just east of Prater's Mill, could be closed until 4 a.m. due to the crash.